|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don E. Gibbin.
Don E. Gibbin, DDS, age 96.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, proud patriot, and veteran.
Memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal conducted by Sammy Campbell. The family will receive friends an hour prior from 1 p.m. until service time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 7, 2019