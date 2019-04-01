|
Donald R. Sine Sr., 85, of Wardensville, WV, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
Donald was born July 20, 1933 in Wardensville, WV, the son of the late Walter and Cebie Jenkins Sine.
He owned and operated Sine Lumber and Valley View Poultry and was a United States Army Veteran.
Donald was a member of Marvin's Chapel United Methodist Church, Wardensville Rescue Squad, the VFW post 2102, all in Wardensville, and the Strasburg Moose Lodge.
He enjoyed hunting, listening to music and dancing with his wife, Viletta.
Donald was married to the late Viletta V. Cooper Sine. Viletta died September 26, 2011.
Surviving are two sons, Donald R. Sine Jr. and his wife Dorene, and Jimmy L. Sine Sr. and his wife Cindy; a daughter, Brenda Strawderman and her husband Danny, all of Wardensville, WV; a brother, David Sine of Wardensville, WV; daughter-in-law, Tammy Sine; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Sine; a brother, James Sine; three sisters, Violet Funkhouser, Dorothy Link and Bessie Miller; and a half-sister, Catherine Cornelus.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, WV. Officiating will be the Rev. Michael Funkhouser. Interment will be in the Wardensville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marvin's Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Kathy Fishel, 2888 N. Mountain Road, Wardensville, WV 26851; Capon Valley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 308, Wardensville, WV 26851; or the Wardensville Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851.
