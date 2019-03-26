Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" (Keeler Ware) DeCarvalho. View Sign



Elizabeth K. DeCarvalho, 80, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Virginia Hospital Center.



Ms. DeCarvalho was born in Marlboro, Virginia, the daughter of the late Jackson and Carrie Keeler.



She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1957 and earned an Associate's Degree in Secretarial Science from Lord Fairfax Community College.



Ms. DeCarvalho retired from the Federal Government after 20 years of service as an administrative assistant to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She worked directly with former Senator John Warner when he was Secretary of the Navy and worked at the White House under the Bush Jr. administration.



She was a former Lioness at Watergate Towers and a member of the Republican National Committee, as well as a volunteer at the White House.



Ms. DeCarvalho was a member of Truro Anglican Church in Fairfax, Virginia.



Surviving is a son, Mark Allen Ware (Lynne) of Mineral, Virginia; sister, Ellen Kay Omps (James) of Winchester, Virginia; and nieces and nephews, Lana, Vickie, Carrie, Stephanie, Gene, and Elizabeth.



She was preceded in death by husbands, John Ware and Mero DeCarvalho; daughter, Kimberly K. Ware; sisters, Jacquelyn K. Whitlock, Jane K. Harms, and Dorothy Keeler; brothers, Roland and Brian Keeler; and nephew, Phillip.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia with Pastor Steve Melester officiating.



A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at Truro Anglican Church, 10520 Main Street, Fairfax, Virginia.



Memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's memory to AFLAC Children's Cancer Center, c/o Children's Health Care of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 N.E. Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 or to the Republican National Committee, 310 First Street S.E., Washington, D.C. 20003.



