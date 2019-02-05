Elizabeth (Betty) Nicholson, 89, died February 2, 2019 at her home in Shenandoah Shores.
Betty peacefully left this world to join her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert (Nick) Nicholson; and her son and daughter, Michael Nicholson and Patricia Grim who proceeded her.
Betty and Nick's seven remaining children do not wish to mourn her passing but want to celebrate her incredible life. Please join Linda Smith, Susan Henry, Bobbi Woodward, Diane Byrnes, Robert (Dan) Nicholson Jr., Mary Kincer, and John Nicholson as well as her 28 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren for the viewing at Maddox Funeral Home Wednesday, February 6 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Betty was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for over 40 years and her funeral service will be held there Thursday, February 7 at 10 a.m. with interment immediately following in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Afterwards, in celebration of Betty's life, her friends and family are invited to gather at Blue Ridge Shadows Clubhouse, 456 Shadow Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 to share light refreshments and memories.
