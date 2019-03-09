Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Elizabeth Pearl Corathers Giles 32, of Toms Brook, VA passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her residence.



A Funeral service for Elizabeth will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Restoration Church in Strasburg, VA with Rev. Jay Ahlemann officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Elizabeth was born in West Virginia on October 29, 1986 the daughter of Charles Lee and Eleanor Virginia Champ Corathers.



She worked at the Woodstock Walmart as a cashier and was preceded in death by a brother, William James Corathers.



Survivors include her parents, Charles Lee and Eleanor Virginia Champ Corathers of Strasburg, VA; her children, Isaiah Jackson Rutherford and Cameron Lee Rutherford; the father of her children, Brandon Rutherford; her siblings, Misty Lee Waits and husband Steven of Stephens City, VA, Anthony Brian Corathers and wife Laura of Browntown, VA; her half-siblings, Michael Shawn Corathers, of West Virginia, Charles David Corathers of Woodstock, VA, Shannon Leigh Lawhorne of Florida; her maternal grandmother, Rose Marie Champ of West Virginia.



Pallbearers will be Isaiah Rutherford, Cameron Rutherford, Anthony Corathers, Brandon Rutherford, Steven Waits, and James Champ.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday at Restoration Fellowship Church one hour prior to the service.



The family asks that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to a special account for her children c/o Eleanor Corathers, 418 Branch St., Strasburg, VA.



