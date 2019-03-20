Frances "Pearl" Clark, 88, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.
She was born July 21, 1930 in Frederick County, VA to the late Charles E. Clark and Julia V. Clark.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Clark and Melvin "Jack" Clark.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Mason of Frederick County; granddaughters, Shonda K. Milhon of Summerville, SC and husband Brian Milhon, and Kristy M. Sikora of Frederick County and husband Rob Sikora; great grandsons, Nicholas Milhon of Frederick County and William Milhon of Summerville, SC; great granddaughters, Adilyn Sikora and Kynlee Sikora, both of Frederick County; and sister, Velda DeHaven, and brother, Hugh Clark, both of Frederick County, VA.
Pearl was a long-time member of Burnt Presbyterian Church in Frederick County.
She retired from Crown, Cork, and Seal having worked over 35 years.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home South Chapel with the Reverend Dwight Rinard, pastor of Burnt Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rob Sikora, Brian Milhon, Nicholas Milhon, and William Milhon.
The family will receive friends Friday at Omps Funeral Home South Chapel from 12 p.m. until the beginning of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Gainesboro Volunteer Fire Company, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or Burnt Presbyterian Church, 168 Burnt Church Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
