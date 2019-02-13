Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Franklin Ashby Richman, 69, of Woodstock, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Franklin was born February 6, 1950 in Woodstock, Virginia, the son of the late John Milton Richman Sr. and Ruth Louise Kibler Richman.



He loved farming, but also worked for Aileen for 25 years as payroll manager and retired from Rockingham Co-Op with 15 years of service.



He is survived by his wife, Joann Richman of Woodstock; two sons, Shane Richman and wife Ann of Edinburg, and Joshua Richman and wife Laurie of Mechanicsville; a daughter, Nicole Elder and husband Nick of Blacksburg; three siblings, Linda Fadely and husband Bob and John Richman Jr. and wife Tisha, all of Woodstock, and Lesa Hardee and husband Terry of Mount Jackson; and six grandchildren, Sarah, Thomas, Andrew, Adeline, Lila, and Hudson.



The family will receive friends Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren where a funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. George Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



14116 S. Middle Rd.

Edinburg , VA 22824

Funeral Home Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch

