|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Ralph Cleveland III.
George Ralph Cleveland III, 69 of Luray, VA 22835 passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home in Luray, VA.
He was born on March 13, 1950, in Germany.
George worked for Warren County Sheriff''s Dept. for 30 years.
He married Diane (Hensler) Cleveland on August 15, 2002, who survives him. He is also survived by daughter, Amanda Cleveland of Front Royal, VA; son, George Cleveland, IV of TN; son, Harry Cleveland of WI and son, James Hemshrot of MN.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Ralph Cleveland, Jr. and mother, Jacqueline (Bowe) Cleveland.
He is also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Services are performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Luray, VA.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Bradley Funeral Home
187 E. Main Street
Luray, VA 22835
(540) 743-5747
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 25, 2019