|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Louise (Glasscock) Embrey.
Grace Louise Embrey, 76, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Willow Tree Healthcare Center in Charles Town, WV.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Mission Tabernacle Holiness Church, 25 Tabernacle Lane, Harpers Ferry, WV with Pastor Bobby Roadcap, Pastor Paul Markee and Pastor Jimbo Pittman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 6, 2019