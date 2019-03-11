Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Morgan Morris. View Sign



Harry Morgan Morris, 95, passed away peacefully March 9, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, VA.



He was born December 17, 1923 to Lonnie B. and Grace Lee Morris.



He is predeceased by four brothers, Otis, Owen, Raymond and Raleigh; and one sister, Olive.



He is survived by his wife, Anna, with whom he celebrated 70 years together; a son, Dennis M. Morris and wife Doris; grandson, Jeff Boyer and wife Betty; great granddaughter Kamryn; a daughter, Rebecca Crisman and husband Randall; grandson, Kyle Crisman and wife Laurie; great granddaughter, Lexi; and grandson, Paul Crisman and wife Lauren.



He was born and raised in McLean, VA and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1942.



He served in



He worked at C & P Telephone Co., at the Pentagon and then the Falls Church office for 20 years.



There he met and married Anna Jones in 1948 and they were married for 70 years.



He purchased a dairy farm in 1962 in Toms Brook and named it Moo-Manor and operated it until his health caused his retirement.



He was saved in 1957 and served at Woodbine Baptist Church in Manassas and then Valley Baptist Church in Edinburg as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, song leader and faithful member for 56 years.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church on Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, VA. Pastor Chad Estep, Pastor James Bailey and Pastor Perry Utz will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.



Pallbearers will be Roger Pace, Curt Adkins, Richard McDonald, Jeff Stanley, John Cox, Roy Nuckols, Keith Zirkle and Richard Abbott.



Honorary pallbearers will be all of the men of Valley Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Radio Station WOTC, 408 Stoney Creek Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or the Toms Brook Fire Department.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



Sign the Guest Book at Harry Morgan Morris, 95, passed away peacefully March 9, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, VA.He was born December 17, 1923 to Lonnie B. and Grace Lee Morris.He is predeceased by four brothers, Otis, Owen, Raymond and Raleigh; and one sister, Olive.He is survived by his wife, Anna, with whom he celebrated 70 years together; a son, Dennis M. Morris and wife Doris; grandson, Jeff Boyer and wife Betty; great granddaughter Kamryn; a daughter, Rebecca Crisman and husband Randall; grandson, Kyle Crisman and wife Laurie; great granddaughter, Lexi; and grandson, Paul Crisman and wife Lauren.He was born and raised in McLean, VA and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1942.He served in World War II in the Army Combat Engineers in the Pacific Theater.He worked at C & P Telephone Co., at the Pentagon and then the Falls Church office for 20 years.There he met and married Anna Jones in 1948 and they were married for 70 years.He purchased a dairy farm in 1962 in Toms Brook and named it Moo-Manor and operated it until his health caused his retirement.He was saved in 1957 and served at Woodbine Baptist Church in Manassas and then Valley Baptist Church in Edinburg as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, song leader and faithful member for 56 years.The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church on Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, VA. Pastor Chad Estep, Pastor James Bailey and Pastor Perry Utz will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA.The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.Pallbearers will be Roger Pace, Curt Adkins, Richard McDonald, Jeff Stanley, John Cox, Roy Nuckols, Keith Zirkle and Richard Abbott.Honorary pallbearers will be all of the men of Valley Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Radio Station WOTC, 408 Stoney Creek Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or the Toms Brook Fire Department.Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch

14116 S. Middle Rd.

Edinburg , VA 22824

540-984-3700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close