Howard L. Hochard, 60, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home.



A private graveside will be held in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Strasburg Assembly of God Church. Pastor Dottie Holden will officiate. Please wear red and white, which were his favorite colors.



Mr. Hochard was born July 21, 1958 in Cumberland, MD, son of the late Harry Albert Hochard and Amy Keplinger Hochard. He graduated from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, MD.



He formerly worked at O'Sullivan Lear in Strasburg and Winchester and at the Walmart in Woodstock.



He was a member of Strasburg Assembly of God Church.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Hochard; and twin sister, Linda Lou Hochard.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Ault Hochard; six children, Melissa Kenney and husband Lucas, Jonathan Hochard and wife Nina, Christopher Hochard and wife Vanessa, Jordan Hochard, Jacob Pigg II and wife Natalie, and Lisa Sink; a twin brother, Harry E. Hochard and wife Debbie; 26 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one nephew; and three nieces.



Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.



Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands at Strasburg Assembly of God Church, 416 Guard Hill Road, Middletown, VA 22645.







Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



