Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Franklin Dodson. View Sign



Jack F. Dodson, 84, of Edinburg, passed away peacefully ascending into eternal life January 25, 2019.



Born in Conicville, Virginia, Jack was born to the late J. Paul and Ora D. Dodson.



Growing up Jack was involved with sports, FFA, 4-H and graduated from Triplett High School.



Jack met his wife and sweetheart, Fleta, who were married for 58 years and were parents of six children, five who survive.



Worshiping and participating in church activities played an important role in Jack's life. While Jack maintained a membership at Christ Reformed Church in Conicville, he faithfully attended and participated with his family at Wakemans Grove Church where he often taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.



Jack was also a member of the Masons and was honored celebrating 50 years of membership in the Masonic Lodge in Edinburg.



Jack's passion, character, love, hard work as a father, grandfather, great grandfather, farmer and builder is a standard we would all aspire to achieve and live up to in life. Throughout the challenges of farm life, Jack and Fleta were the consummate partners in nurturing their children in church, music, sports, 4-H, performing farm operations, and maintaining a vigorous and loving home.



Jack and Fleta thrived on helping others and bringing together family and friends for fabulous food and warming fellowship. Whether it was a special event or an unexpected visit, everyone was welcome at their home as these memorable gatherings served as bonding and spiritual experiences for all partakers.



Although Jack was a successful dairy farmer beginning with one cow and his determination to farm, Jack also took great delight in woodworking at an early age with his brother, Jay, which led to a career in the field of building first as a surveyor, then as Shenandoah County Building Inspector, working at Blue Ridge Truss, and later Supervisor with NV Homes while successfully maintaining a family and farm.



However, Jack also loved history, collecting antiques, family artifacts, and family genealogy. With this love he was instrumental with organizing and participating in Edinburg Days, bicentennial parades, as well as the Edinburg and Woodstock Museums.



Surviving children include Cinda and Andrew Schmitt, Daron and Mae Dodson, Tammy and Joseph Bullock, Kim Dodson and Krista Osborne, and Jada and Thomas Cooper.



Grandchildren include Amy and Mike Helton, Dawn and Bobby Williams, Kari and Brandon Rockwell, D. J. and Jennifer Dodson, Jennifer Dodson and Luis Perez, Nickole and Jason Hackney, Michael and Brittany Bullock, Justine Bullock and Bryan Price, Dalton Cooper, Wyatt Cooper, Ella Dodson, Sophia Dodson, Lexi Dodson, Paul Dodson, Stacey and Andy Milliman, Kitra and Chuck French, Pete, Joshua, Tristan, Branson, and Braydon.



Great-grandchildren include Brandon, Kayla, Jordan, Logan, Jillian, Erian, Evan, Jodi, Harley, Luke, Lincoln, Kaiden, Paxton, Keeyarra, Triston, Tavion, Elizabeth, Reed, Taylor, Camryn, Kyren, Charlotte, Winifred, Waverly, Linley, Quay, and Millson.

Surviving siblings include Vivian Thomas and Werner Henss, Jane and Bob Perry, Dot Baker; and sisters-in-law, Lucille Dodson and Sandra Vaughn.



The family will hold a celebration of life memorial service at Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren Saturday, February 16 beginning at 11 a.m., followed by lunch in the fellowship hall provided by Wakemans Grove Food Committee.



Private burial and Masonic rites (as weather permits) will follow at Christ United Church of Christ, Conicville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wakemans Grove Church Building Fund, 608 Wakeman Road, Edinburg, VA 22824; Museum at the Edinburg Mill, 214 S. Main St., Edinburg, VA 22824; Shenandoah Agency on Aging, 116 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664; ; or simply visit family, friends, and shut-ins with an open heart and willingness to help as both Jack and Fleta did during life.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



Online condolences can be left at



Sign the Guest Book at Jack F. Dodson, 84, of Edinburg, passed away peacefully ascending into eternal life January 25, 2019.Born in Conicville, Virginia, Jack was born to the late J. Paul and Ora D. Dodson.Growing up Jack was involved with sports, FFA, 4-H and graduated from Triplett High School.Jack met his wife and sweetheart, Fleta, who were married for 58 years and were parents of six children, five who survive.Worshiping and participating in church activities played an important role in Jack's life. While Jack maintained a membership at Christ Reformed Church in Conicville, he faithfully attended and participated with his family at Wakemans Grove Church where he often taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.Jack was also a member of the Masons and was honored celebrating 50 years of membership in the Masonic Lodge in Edinburg.Jack's passion, character, love, hard work as a father, grandfather, great grandfather, farmer and builder is a standard we would all aspire to achieve and live up to in life. Throughout the challenges of farm life, Jack and Fleta were the consummate partners in nurturing their children in church, music, sports, 4-H, performing farm operations, and maintaining a vigorous and loving home.Jack and Fleta thrived on helping others and bringing together family and friends for fabulous food and warming fellowship. Whether it was a special event or an unexpected visit, everyone was welcome at their home as these memorable gatherings served as bonding and spiritual experiences for all partakers.Although Jack was a successful dairy farmer beginning with one cow and his determination to farm, Jack also took great delight in woodworking at an early age with his brother, Jay, which led to a career in the field of building first as a surveyor, then as Shenandoah County Building Inspector, working at Blue Ridge Truss, and later Supervisor with NV Homes while successfully maintaining a family and farm.However, Jack also loved history, collecting antiques, family artifacts, and family genealogy. With this love he was instrumental with organizing and participating in Edinburg Days, bicentennial parades, as well as the Edinburg and Woodstock Museums.Surviving children include Cinda and Andrew Schmitt, Daron and Mae Dodson, Tammy and Joseph Bullock, Kim Dodson and Krista Osborne, and Jada and Thomas Cooper.Grandchildren include Amy and Mike Helton, Dawn and Bobby Williams, Kari and Brandon Rockwell, D. J. and Jennifer Dodson, Jennifer Dodson and Luis Perez, Nickole and Jason Hackney, Michael and Brittany Bullock, Justine Bullock and Bryan Price, Dalton Cooper, Wyatt Cooper, Ella Dodson, Sophia Dodson, Lexi Dodson, Paul Dodson, Stacey and Andy Milliman, Kitra and Chuck French, Pete, Joshua, Tristan, Branson, and Braydon.Great-grandchildren include Brandon, Kayla, Jordan, Logan, Jillian, Erian, Evan, Jodi, Harley, Luke, Lincoln, Kaiden, Paxton, Keeyarra, Triston, Tavion, Elizabeth, Reed, Taylor, Camryn, Kyren, Charlotte, Winifred, Waverly, Linley, Quay, and Millson.Surviving siblings include Vivian Thomas and Werner Henss, Jane and Bob Perry, Dot Baker; and sisters-in-law, Lucille Dodson and Sandra Vaughn.The family will hold a celebration of life memorial service at Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren Saturday, February 16 beginning at 11 a.m., followed by lunch in the fellowship hall provided by Wakemans Grove Food Committee.Private burial and Masonic rites (as weather permits) will follow at Christ United Church of Christ, Conicville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wakemans Grove Church Building Fund, 608 Wakeman Road, Edinburg, VA 22824; Museum at the Edinburg Mill, 214 S. Main St., Edinburg, VA 22824; Shenandoah Agency on Aging, 116 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664; ; or simply visit family, friends, and shut-ins with an open heart and willingness to help as both Jack and Fleta did during life.Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Dellinger Funeral Home

157 North Main Street

Woodstock , VA 22664

(540) 459-2199 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.