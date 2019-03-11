Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Stephens Sr.. View Sign



James Edward Stephens Sr., 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with Jesus Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.



Family and Friends Night will be 7-8 p.m. Monday, March 11 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.



Entombment will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 in Panorama Memorial Gardens on Strasburg Road.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 30 at a time and place to be announced.



Mr. Stephens was born May 5, 1922 in Fort Valley, Virginia to Charles Eugene and Alice Salome Brown Stephens. He was the sixth born of 10 children. He graduated from Toms Brook High School.



He married his high school sweetheart, Jane Marie Bly, in her senior year at the Woodstock Christian Church between Sunday school and the morning Worship service.



He retired from Safeway, was active in the Gideons, was an avid farmer of crops and cattle, was active at church serving as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher, and took numerous missions trips around the world to bring the Gospel to poor and hurting people and to distribute Bibles.



Mr. Stephens and his wife welcomed the Christian festival "Fishnet" to be held on their farm from 1975 to 1979.



He was most recently a member of the Valley Bible Church in Stephens City, Virginia.



Mr. Stephens' family was a source of great joy to him. He is survived by his sons, James E. Stephens Jr. and wife Judith of Middleburg and the Reverend M. Dwayne Stephens and wife Darla of Ashland; his daughter, Barbara (Bobbi) Elaine Andes and husband the Reverend Larry Andes of Front Royal; his daughter-in-law, Tracy Stephens Sykes and husband Steve; his son-in-law, Joseph R. Ralls Sr.; his grandchildren, James (Jamed) E. Stephens III, Joseph (Joe) Ralls Jr., the Reverend Dean Ralls, the Reverend Joshua Andes, Christina Stephens Driscoll, Mark D. Stephens Jr., DeAnna Stephens Baker, Nathan Stephens, Joanna Stephens, Courtney Stephens Stubley, and Natalie Stephens; and his 18+ great-grandchildren. Mr. Stephens is also survived by his youngest sister, Maxine Stephens Pence and her husband William of Edinburg, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Anna Belle Stephens of Fort Valley, Virginia.



In addition to his parents and eight siblings, Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Marie Stephens; his son, Larry Dennis Stephens; and his daughter, Donna Stephens Ralls.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local camp of The Gideons International.



Mr. Stephens loved, studied and lived the Bible. Per his specific instructions, a Gideon Bible display is available at the funeral home for your convenience.



His life verse was, "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord". Joshua 24:15



The family extends heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful caring, compassionate and competent staff at Lynn Care.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



