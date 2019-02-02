James J Donlin IV, aka JJ or Jim, 77, of Woodstock, Virginia and formerly from Occoquan, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 31, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held at a later date.
Jim was born May 24, 1941, in Pennsylvania as one of eight children of the late James J. Donlin III and Virginia Gaylord.
He married his loving wife of almost 60 years, Sophie Jean Styczen, September 26, 1959.
Jim graduated from Hanover High School of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania in 1959, and attended Northern Virginia Community College.
He served in the U.S. Army for three years, and then worked for Dominion Energy (formerly V.E.P.C.O.). Jim retired from Dominion in 1994.
He loved to hunt with the Crow's Nest Hunt Club, fish, play golf, read and travel. Jim was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Loyal Order of Moose.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sophie of Woodstock, Virginia; daughter, Donna Jean and husband Ed Finck of Woodbridge, Virginia; and son, James J Donlin V and wife Pam Cosner of Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, James J Donlin VI, Rachel Erin and Parker David, as well as a four sisters and a brother.
Memorial donations may be made to the Woodstock Rescue Squad, 57 W. Reservoir Road, Woodstock, VA 22664, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 2, 2019