Jan Lucile Vanderscoff Ford, 72, passed away peacefully March 5, 2019 at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Jan was born February 16, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois to John Vanderscoff and Jean Vanderscoff, nee Haglund.
With family roots in Wisconsin, Jan traveled the world during her 34 years as a reservation agent for United Airlines.
Jan will be remembered for her ability to make others feel like the best version of themselves.
A passionate historian, she attended Ithaca College and earned her certificate in historic preservation from Northern Virginia Community College. She preserved precious family stories, and, ever generous, Jan was at home with Van Gogh or rooting for the Packers.
She had two children, to whom she gave her gifts and grace. In later years, health challenges demonstrated the depth of that grace, humor, and resilience.
She was predeceased by her parents, and son-in-law, Ryan Heilig.
Survivors include her daughter, Alison M. Heilig; son, Matthew C.R. Ford; brother, Mark G. Vanderscoff (Clare Henjum); nephews, Cameron M. Vanderscoff and Roderic C.M. Vanderscoff; and friend and caretaker, Rachel Keane (Brandie Shutts).
A memorial service will take place in the spring.
We will always be grateful for the stories, love, and grace we have learned from her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samuels Public Library, 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, VA 22630 or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Dr., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
