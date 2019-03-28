Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Lucile (Vanderscoff) Ford. View Sign



Jan Lucile Vanderscoff Ford, 72, passed away peacefully March 5, 2019 at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.



Jan was born February 16, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois to John Vanderscoff and Jean Vanderscoff, nee Haglund.



With family roots in Wisconsin, Jan traveled the world during her 34 years as a reservation agent for United Airlines.



Jan will be remembered for her ability to make others feel like the best version of themselves.



A passionate historian, she attended Ithaca College and earned her certificate in historic preservation from Northern Virginia Community College. She preserved precious family stories, and, ever generous, Jan was at home with Van Gogh or rooting for the Packers.



She had two children, to whom she gave her gifts and grace. In later years, health challenges demonstrated the depth of that grace, humor, and resilience.



She was predeceased by her parents, and son-in-law, Ryan Heilig.



Survivors include her daughter, Alison M. Heilig; son, Matthew C.R. Ford; brother, Mark G. Vanderscoff (Clare Henjum); nephews, Cameron M. Vanderscoff and Roderic C.M. Vanderscoff; and friend and caretaker, Rachel Keane (Brandie Shutts).



A memorial service will take place in the spring.



We will always be grateful for the stories, love, and grace we have learned from her.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samuels Public Library, 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, VA 22630 or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Dr., Front Royal, VA 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Sign the Guest Book at Jan Lucile Vanderscoff Ford, 72, passed away peacefully March 5, 2019 at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.Jan was born February 16, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois to John Vanderscoff and Jean Vanderscoff, nee Haglund.With family roots in Wisconsin, Jan traveled the world during her 34 years as a reservation agent for United Airlines.Jan will be remembered for her ability to make others feel like the best version of themselves.A passionate historian, she attended Ithaca College and earned her certificate in historic preservation from Northern Virginia Community College. She preserved precious family stories, and, ever generous, Jan was at home with Van Gogh or rooting for the Packers.She had two children, to whom she gave her gifts and grace. In later years, health challenges demonstrated the depth of that grace, humor, and resilience.She was predeceased by her parents, and son-in-law, Ryan Heilig.Survivors include her daughter, Alison M. Heilig; son, Matthew C.R. Ford; brother, Mark G. Vanderscoff (Clare Henjum); nephews, Cameron M. Vanderscoff and Roderic C.M. Vanderscoff; and friend and caretaker, Rachel Keane (Brandie Shutts).A memorial service will take place in the spring.We will always be grateful for the stories, love, and grace we have learned from her.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samuels Public Library, 330 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, VA 22630 or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Dr., Front Royal, VA 22630.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Maddox Funeral Home

105 West Main Street

Front Royal , VA 22630

540-635-2773 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close