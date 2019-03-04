|
Janice Marie "Penny" Ramey, 61, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday February 27, 2019, in INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by Sammy Campbell. Inurnment will be private.
Following the service all are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Moose Lodge.
Penny was born on September 5, 1957, in Fauquier County, Virginia daughter of the late Aldon Statemore Whitmer and Elizabeth L. Lamb Whitmer.
She was married to the late Charles Ramey.
Surviving are two brothers, George Whitmer of Front Royal and Charles Whitmore of Roanoke; three sisters, Patricia Dye of Boston, June Campbell of Chester Gap and Tina Smith of Louisa.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 4, 2019