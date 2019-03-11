Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jared Thomas Spears. View Sign



Jared Thomas Spears, 28, passed away unexpectedly due to a car accident March 6, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina.



Jared was born March 6, 1991 in Winchester, Virginia. He was the son of Homer Blaine Spears and Dawn Melissa Cole Spears of Winchester, Virginia.



He is survived by his parents; his wife, Lindsay Kerr Spears of Raleigh, North Carolina; his younger brother, Tyler Edmund Spears and wife Lauren Marie Capps Spears of Inwood, West Virginia; his maternal grandmother, Mildred Faircloth Cole of Winchester, Virginia; his beloved dog Maisy; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Jared was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Buddy Edmund and Joan Wells Spears; and his maternal grandfather, Dennis Thomas Cole.



Jared graduated from John Handley High School in 2009. He attended college at Southeastern University in Florida, where he graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Ethics and Pre-Seminary.



After college, he moved to Raleigh, North Carolina where he assisted with starting up a new church.



During this time, Jared also became a licensed real estate agent, and a licensed teacher in the state of North Carolina. Jared became a teacher at Wendell Middle School in Raleigh where he taught students wood working and computer technology.



With aspirations of becoming a computer programmer, Jared completed courses at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His plans were to move back to his hometown of Winchester, Virginia to be closer to his family.



Jared loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a member of Focus Church in Raleigh and Victory Church in Winchester.



He had a passion to learn and shared his knowledge and enthusiasm with his beloved students.



He loved the mountains, skiing, hiking, camping, playing the guitar, woodworking and children.



Jared easily made lifelong friends wherever he went, and was happiest when surrounded by them. Jared had a positive impact on the lives of every single person that had the honor of knowing him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Victory Church in Winchester, Virginia.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday March 16 at 11 a.m. at Victory Church with Pastors Dave Cunsolo and Keith Frix officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia. Please do not feel obligated to wear a suit or dress up for Jared's services. Colors are preferable.



Serving as pallbearers will be his brother, Tyler Spears; and lifetime friends, Christopher Trenary, Corey Seymour, Andrew Seymour, Stephen Cunsolo, Ben Messer, Morgan Shepherd, and Dennis Zarger II.



A memorial service will be conducted at Focus Church, Raleigh, North Carolina Saturday, March 23 beginning at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602 or Focus Church, 7000 Destiny Dr., Raleigh, NC 27604.



REVELATION 14:13 Then I heard a voice from heaven say, "Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them".



