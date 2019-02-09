|
Jean Merriman Beardmore, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Beardmore was born December 28, 1939 in Washington, D.C. to the late Raymond and Martha Smith Merriman.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Lawrence L. Beardmore; two sons, John Lawrence Beardmore (Tina) and Paul Thomas Beardmore (Kathy); two daughters, Sharon Ann Brown (Jerry) and Lisa Ann Cooper (Chuck); 10 grandchildren, Larry, Lynn, Michelle, Sean, Jeffrey, Bryan, Michael, Kristy, Chris and Dee; and nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 9, 2019