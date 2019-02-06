|
Jerry Ruth Donovan, 50 of Warrenton, VA passed away January 31, 2019.
She was born April 21, 1968 in Alexandria, VA and was the daughter of Nancy Hoffman Donovan of Warrenton and the late Richard Joseph Donovan.
Jerry was a graduate of Fauquier High School and was a former resident of Strasburg, VA.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Laura Meehan (Patrick Meehan), and Jeanne Lingo (Ted Lingo); and her brother, Mark Donovan (Donna Donovan).
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 276 Cleveland St., Warrenton, VA 20186.
Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Gravel Springs Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1870 S. Pifer Road, Star Tannery, VA 22654.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Gravel Springs Lutheran Church.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 6, 2019