Jerry Wayne Edwards, 72, of Stephens City, VA went to his heavenly home Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Jerry was born May 20, 1946 in Steele, MO, the son of the late Justin Edwards and Pauline Powers Edwards Lipscomb.
He served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winchester.
Jerry married Elizabeth Costello October 24, 1980 in Blytheville, AR.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Barbara Carnell of Berryville; sons, Jason Edwards and Jonathan Edwards, both of Stephens City; grandchildren, Connor Carnell, Aidan Carnell, Caraline Edwards, Sage Edwards and Lucas Edwards; and sisters, Paulette Thaxton of Blytheville, Linda Jo Hisky (Don) of Mountain Home, AR, Yvonne Warren (Michael) of Greenville, TX and Bonita Kay Jones (BJ) of Winter Springs, FL.
The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Kristin Whitesides officiating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the service 10 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jerry W. Edwards to First Baptist Church Building on the Corner Campaign, 205 W. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to a .
