Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Wayne Edwards. View Sign



Jerry Wayne Edwards, 72, of Stephens City, VA went to his heavenly home Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



Jerry was born May 20, 1946 in Steele, MO, the son of the late Justin Edwards and Pauline Powers Edwards Lipscomb.



He served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.



He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winchester.



Jerry married Elizabeth Costello October 24, 1980 in Blytheville, AR.



Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Barbara Carnell of Berryville; sons, Jason Edwards and Jonathan Edwards, both of Stephens City; grandchildren, Connor Carnell, Aidan Carnell, Caraline Edwards, Sage Edwards and Lucas Edwards; and sisters, Paulette Thaxton of Blytheville, Linda Jo Hisky (Don) of Mountain Home, AR, Yvonne Warren (Michael) of Greenville, TX and Bonita Kay Jones (BJ) of Winter Springs, FL.



The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Kristin Whitesides officiating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the service 10 ­ 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jerry W. Edwards to First Baptist Church Building on the Corner Campaign, 205 W. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to a .



Online condolences may be left at



Sign the Guest Book at Jerry Wayne Edwards, 72, of Stephens City, VA went to his heavenly home Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.Jerry was born May 20, 1946 in Steele, MO, the son of the late Justin Edwards and Pauline Powers Edwards Lipscomb.He served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winchester.Jerry married Elizabeth Costello October 24, 1980 in Blytheville, AR.Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Barbara Carnell of Berryville; sons, Jason Edwards and Jonathan Edwards, both of Stephens City; grandchildren, Connor Carnell, Aidan Carnell, Caraline Edwards, Sage Edwards and Lucas Edwards; and sisters, Paulette Thaxton of Blytheville, Linda Jo Hisky (Don) of Mountain Home, AR, Yvonne Warren (Michael) of Greenville, TX and Bonita Kay Jones (BJ) of Winter Springs, FL.The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Kristin Whitesides officiating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the service 10 ­ 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jerry W. Edwards to First Baptist Church Building on the Corner Campaign, 205 W. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to a .Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home, Inc.

228 S. Pleasant Valley Road

Winchester , VA 22601

(540) 662-2523 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations