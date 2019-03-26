Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph "Joe" Cornnell Sr.. View Sign



John Joseph "Joe" Cornnell Sr., of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.



Joe was born June 8, 1933 in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Irene Cornnell.



He is preceded in death by brothers, Charles and David; sister, Irma; and grandsons, Brian and Christopher Morris.



Joe graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria, Virginia in 1951.



Joe was a paste-up artist in the printing industry, a member of the Columbia Typographical Union, working many years for Judd & Detweiler, Inc. and Woodward & Lothrop.



Joe and Earline raised their children in the Fort Hunt area of Alexandria, Virginia. He retired to Woodstock, Virginia in 1994.



Joe was active in and loved his churches, First Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia and First Baptist Church of Woodstock, Virginia.



Joe was a 50-year member of Alexandria Washington Lodge #22 A.M. & A.F., a member of Cassia Lodge #142, and a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Valleys of Alexandria and Shenandoah, Virginia. He was Past Worthy Patron of OES Chapters Martha Washington #42 and Woodstock Chapter #93. He was a senior member, Past Master Councilor, Chevalier, Legion of Honor of William Mason Saunders DeMolay.



Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Earline (nee Pauline McBride). He is also survived by children, John J. Cornnell Jr. (Patricia), Daniel Cornnell (Nancy), Charlene Morris (Myles), and Brian Cornnell (Heidi); grandchildren, John J. Cornnell III, Patrick Cornnell, Cameron Cornnell, Jessica Estruch (Andrew), Meredith Morris, Colleen Morris, Finnian Cornnell, and Erick Shumaker (Colleen); and great-grandchildren, Kayden, Ryan, and Rayland Estruch, Pierce Morris, and Elissa, Aimee, Kaitlyn, and Chloe Shumaker.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg, Virginia.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Woodstock, Virginia. Pastors Darryl George and Freddie Helsley will officiate. Burial will follow in Isaiah Clem Cemetery in Fort Valley.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Woodstock, 116 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.



Online condolences may be sent to



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



14116 S. Middle Rd.

Edinburg , VA 22824

