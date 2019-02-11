Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mack Ross. View Sign



John Mack Ross, 85, of Mt. Jackson, passed away February 9, 2019 at Memory Lane in Woodstock, VA, which had been his home the past year and a half.



He was born August 17, 1933 in Lincolnton, North Carolina to James Lee and Cora Ann Uren Ross.



Among his many endeavors, he was a veteran who served two years in the Army.



However, his main passion was as an educator for 38 years with most of those years in Shenandoah County Public Schools. He served as principal of Strasburg High School, which held a special place in his heart, and Business Supervisor for Shenandoah County Public Schools.



He was a member of Pisgah Methodist Church in Lincolnton, North Carolina. He attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Forestville.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kagey Ross of Mt. Jackson; and a daughter, Ann Ross of Mt. Jackson. He is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Carolyn McKiernan of Strasburg, Virginia; special nephew, Michael (Judy) KcKiernan and family-Hannah and Adam of Winchester, Virginia; and special niece, Michelle (Herb) Hester and family - Joshua and Emily (Corey) Jackson and family - Julia of Tupelo, Mississippi. He is survived by a cousin, Vickie (Larry) King of Lincolnton, North Carolina. Other relatives include his sister-in-law, Flora Kagey of Mt. Jackson; nephew Kenneth (Jill) Kagey and family - Samantha and Benjamin of Noblesville, Indiana; and a niece, Kathy Jo (Chip) Ware of New Market, Virginia.



Pallbearers will be Michael McKiernan, Adam McKiernan, Joshua Hester, Dave Garber, Tim Moomaw and Kenneth Knupp.



Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Proctor, Harry Bagnell, Irving Getz and Millson French Jr.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, c/o Mrs. Brenda Schaffer, 1422 Senedo Road, New Market, VA 22844 or the activities department at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home, 123 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664 (please note activities department on the donation).



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Memory Lane for the compassion and care they showed Mack and the family this past year and a half.



The family will receive friends at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 12.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with Pastor Katie Freund officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Jackson Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to



5997 Main Street

Mt. Jackson , VA 22842

