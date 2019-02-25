|
John Richard Eastham Sr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Jimmy Burke. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Eastham was born July 11, 1941 in Washington, Virginia, son of Charles Clinton Eastham and Goldie Smoot.
He was a retired general contractor.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Emily C. Alley Eastham; his children, John âRichieã Eastham, Edie Ouellette, Pam Riffle, and David Alley; a sister, Helen Clatterbuck; nine grandchildren, Brandy Decker, Emily Lilly, Cody Riffle, Robert Falls, Samantha Falls, Megan Eastham, Julius Eastham, Megan Alley, and Jared Alley; and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Keith Alley; and two brothers, Lewin Eastham and Junior Eastham.
Pallbearers will be David Alley, Jeremy Budd, Robert Falls, Neil Lilly, Mickey Sirna, and Jared Alley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Riffle and Dakota Smith.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 25, 2019