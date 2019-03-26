Joseph Preston Estep, 78, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Bowmans Crossing. Pastor Katie Gosswein will officiate. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery near Edinburg.
Mr. Estep was born July 30, 1940 in Shenandoah County, the son of the late A. Earl Estep and Mary Elizabeth Bradfield Estep.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He formerly worked at Blue Bell in Woodstock. He and his dad owned and operated Estep's Auto Parts in Mt. Jackson and he worked with his daughter operating Estep's Towing and Estep's Signs.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he was a trustee and former councilman. He was a member of Woodstock Moose Lodge #575, New Market American Legion Post #166 and former member of the Mustang Club.
Joe is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia, whom he married August 8, 1964 in Mineral Wells, Texas; daughter Tina Elizabeth Estep Heishman and husband Steve of Woodstock; granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Heishman Taylor and husband Shane of Woodstock; great grandson, Hudson Joseph Taylor; brother, Carroll Estep and wife Madlyn of Mt. Jackson; and stepdaughter, Carole Lynn Schaeffer and husband Dennis of Mt. Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Heishman, Shane Taylor, Sonny Hinkle, Randy Lonas, Billy Mumaw, and Dexter Mumaw.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Estep, Ed Estep, Noah Foley, Gary Ward, Gale Netz, Alan Dodson, Richard Frye, Kenna Fansler, Earl Smith, Bob Perry, Steve Campbell, and Robert Williams.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 175, Edinburg, VA 22824; Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801; Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 or .
Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 26, 2019