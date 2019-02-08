Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine (Beatty) Hibbs. View Sign



Josephine B. Hibbs, 86, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring.



Born in Arco, Virginia to the late John and Sarah Beatty, she grew up in Front Royal, Virginia.



Josephine started her professional career as an owner and operator of a beauty shop for 15 years.



In 1975 she decided to pursue a career in education and received her masters degree in education from James Madison University. For many years she worked for Warren County Public School system as a teacher until she retired in 2000.



After retirement, she moved to St. Augustine and has resided there ever since. She loved traveling, gardening, cooking and baking.



Josephine was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her sons, Robert Kelly Hibbs (Pam) of Front Royal, Virginia, and Ross Hibbs of St. Augustine; brother, Marvin, Jr. Beatty of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Erin and Logan Hibbs; and great grandchildren, Chloe, Maci and Leah.



She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.



St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



