Kenneth Wayne Dawson Sr., 78, of New Market, died February 24, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, VA.
Family will receive friends at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Mount Jackson Cemetery, Mount Jackson, VA.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Luray.
