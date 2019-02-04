Larue Virginia Martin, 84, of Toms Brook, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Larue was born September 19, 1934 in Mount Jackson, Virginia, the daughter of the late Harold Williams and Velda Silvious Williams.
Larue is survived by her husband, William E. Martin Jr. of Toms Brook; two sons, William Martin III and Robert Martin, both of Toms Brook; a sister, Maxine Olson of New Market; and four grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2018 at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Mount Jackson Cemetery with the Rev. Tyrone Gheen officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 4, 2019