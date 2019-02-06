Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Linda Jean (Edmonson) Johnson, 73, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Mrs. Johnson was born in 1945 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Leroy and Brownie Edmonson. She graduated from James Wood High School, Class of 1967.



Mrs. Johnson retired from Martins Food Store where she worked in the deli department. She was a master seamstress, enjoyed cross stitch, and an avid fan of NASCAR.



Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge and past member of the Blue Ridge Twirlers. She was a member of Greenwood Methodist Church.



Mrs. Johnson was a courageous cancer survivor who loved her family and the Lord.



She married W. Eugene Johnson August 3, 1969 in Winchester, Virginia.



Surviving, with her husband of 49 years, are sons, Kevin Johnson (Candi) of Winchester, Virginia and Dennis Johnson (Tammy) of Clovis, New Mexico; grandchildren, Madison, Logan, and Alex Johnson, and Tyler, Jonathan, Melaynea, and Jose Garcia; sisters, Frances E. Lee (Eugene) and Margie J. Wilkins (David), all of Winchester, Virginia; sister-in-law, Kay Edmonson of Winchester, Virginia; and brothers, Larry L. Edmonson (Jeanne) and Michael Wayne Edmonson (Charlene), all of Winchester, Virginia.



Along with her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Z. Edmonson.



The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.



A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Reverend Gary Palmer officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.



