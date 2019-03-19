Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Lynn "Sissy" Funkhouser. View Sign



Lori Lynn "Sissy" Funkhouser, 47, of Basye, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home.



She was born April 28, 1971 in Woodstock, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles Ray Funkhouser and Donna Hanson Funkhouser.



Lori was a 1990 graduate of Central High School and a receptionist.



She was preceded in death by her foster father, Charles Scott Jr.



Lori is survived by her foster mother, Barbara Miller; her son, Darryk Stead of Basye; three sisters, Debbie Sharp and Annie Vaughn, both of Edinburg, and Bobbijo Dinges of Woodstock; four brothers, Leonard Funkhouser of Shelbyville, KY, Lane Funkhouser of Shepherdstown, WV, Lorne Funkhouser of Waynesboro, and Charles Scott of Mount Jackson; a grandson, Haiden Lywn Stead; and a niece, Abranda Walker of Horseshoe Bend, AR.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Columbia Furnace Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Bill Fitchett officiating.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Woodstock American Legion.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 to help with service expenses.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



14116 S. Middle Rd.

Edinburg , VA 22824

