Madge Himelright Henson, 92, of Middletown, VA, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.



A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Henson will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church with the Rev. Clay Knick, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery.



Mrs. Henson was born February 2, 1927 in Star Tannery, VA, a daughter of the late Joseph Hesler and Margaret Catherine Heishman Himelright. Madge was a graduate of Strasburg High School.



After her youngest daughter started school, Madge set out to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She returned to school attaining her goal.



She is fondly remembered as a kind and caring nurse by patients of Dr. Winkfield in Strasburg, VA. Others remember her from the years she worked as a nurse on the orthopedic floor on Stewart Street at Winchester Memorial Hospital.



Other interests included membership in the Middletown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Home Demonstration Club.



She was a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown, VA.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Junior Henson, and seven siblings.



She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Walker and husband David of Stephens City, VA, Donna and husband Phillip of Staunton, VA, Cynthia Wert and husband David of Christiansburg, VA, and Kathy Cornwell and husband Kirk of Middletown, VA. She is also survived by her grandsons, Brian Walker and wife Pam of Germany, Anthony Bennett of Roanoke, VA, Eric Legge of Richmond, VA, Chris Bennett of Roanoke, VA, Nicholas Cornwell and wife Morgen of Winchester, VA, and Nelson Cornwell of Middletown, VA. Other survivors include her great grandchildren, Samantha Walker of Germany, and Logan and Caroline Cornwell of Winchester, VA, along with numerous nephews and nieces.



Pallbearers will be Eric Legge, Nelson Cornwell, Nicholas Cornwell, David Wert, Matthew Moats and Wesley Heavener.



The family will receive friends Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645 or Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 61, Middletown, VA 22645.



