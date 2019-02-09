Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Marcus Lee Boyd, 90, of Fort Valley, VA and formerly of Front Royal, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service for Mr. Boyd will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Front Royal, VA with Pastor Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens with full military honors by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.



Mr. Boyd was born January 30, 1929 in Creamery, West Virginia, a son of Orville and Grace Dillon Boyd.



He graduated from Alderson High School in 1945 and immediately joined the



After his service to his country, he returned to Alderson, where work was scarce, working different jobs pursuing his passion in the electrical trade.



He moved to Front Royal in 1951, where he worked for Chandler Electric Services, there he quickly became a service man for television repair and antenna installations.



In 1972 he left Chandler's so he and his brother Richard could start their business, Boyd's TV & Electrical Service. Marcus was known as the "TV Man" to many in the area. Years later Marcus finished his career, as an electrician, at Perry Judd's.



He loved to hunt and fish and always looked forward to watching his Washington Redskins.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherie Elaine Jacobs; a grandson, Anthony "Tony" Boyd; siblings, Robert "Bobby" Boyd, C. "Richard" Boyd, and Dreama Phillips; along with a step-daughter, Brenda Stepp.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy P. Boyd of Woodstock, VA; his children, David L. Boyd and wife Debbie of Maurertown, VA, and Douglas M. Boyd and wife Tracy of Fort Valley, VA; three grandchildren, Ryan Boyd, Meagan Brandon and Niki Boyd; four great grandchildren, Kaleigh, Lilleigh, Isabella, and Lila; and his siblings, Dorothy âDotã Lowe of Front Royal, VA and Janie Estes of Troy, VA.



Pallbearers will be Kenny Boyd, Phil Boyd, Troy Pence, Josh Boyd, Toby Pence and Ed Grabenstein.



Honorary pallbearers will be Charles âBillyã Fadeley Jr., Bill Nethers, Ray Cameron, and Ashby Crowder.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Front Royal, VA, 14 W. First St., Front Royal, 22630.



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Marcus L. Boyd.



177 N. Holliday Street

Strasburg , VA 22657

