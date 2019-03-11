Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Lillian (Wilford) Lynch. View Sign



Marguerite Lillian Wilford Grisdale Lynch passed away March 5, 2019 at Envoy in Staunton, Virginia.



Marguerite was born July 21, 1921 in Ferndale, Michigan, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera Claudine Blackwell Wilford.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest Edward Grisdale; her second husband whom she married in 1990, Francis Robert Lynch; and brother, Arthur Joseph Wilford.



She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jean Vogt and husband Charles of Waterford, Michigan; son, Ernest Edward Grisdale II and wife Ann of Woodstock, Virginia; six grandchildren, Katherine Klus, Leah Boyle, Aaron Grisdale, David Grisdale, Nicole Vogt, and Sean Vogt; and six great grandchildren, Natalie Boyle, Ryan Boyle, Noah Grisdale, Luke Grisdale, Mary Vogt, and Johan Vogt.

Marguerite lived in Royal Oak, Michigan until retiring to Brooksville, Florida. She moved to Woodstock, Virginia in 2009.



She was a member of the Woodstock Presbyterian Church, and a volunteer at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and the Woodstock Library.



A memorial service will be held at a later date and Marguerite will be interred in Cadillac Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodstock Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 142 E. Court Street, Woodstock, VA 22664.



Online condolences may be left at



Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



