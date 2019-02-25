Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Mark John Labadie, 76, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away at his home Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.



He was born December 7, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Philip E. and Pearl B. (Lynn) Labadie of Lincoln Park, Michigan.



He attended grade school at Christ the Good Shepherd School, Lincoln Park, Michigan and graduated Class of 1962 from Our Lady of Lourdes High School, River Rouge, Michigan. He was a member of the football team and the Boy Scouts of America.



In 1969, Mark committed to the City of Boston Fire Department and retired after 35 years of service in 2004.



He is survived by his wife, Dianne B. (Zahner) Labadie; his five children, Theresa (Tracey) (Brad) Egloff of Mooresville, North Carolina, Christyn (Mark) Everly of Winchester, Virginia. Peggy Pavidis of Cumberland, Rhode Island. Sarah Siegel of Stephenson, Virginia, and David (Emily) Pavidis of Mansfield, Massachusetts; as well as his 14 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Also, survived by his 10 brothers and sisters, Philip Jr. (Mary Ann) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Lynn (Diana) of Goodyear, Arizona, Dale (Sandi) of Taylor, Michigan, Ruth Anne (Arthur) Mojrzeszek of Rockwood, Michigan, Gary of Westland, Michigan, Keith (Elaine) of Petersburg, Michigan, Mary (George) Kalamas of Southgate, Michigan, Bruce (Cindi) of Bradenton, Florida, Claire (William) Ault of Stanwood, Michigan, and Kenneth (Debbie) Clayton of Las Vegas, Nevada.



He was preceded in death by his brother, David Ross.



Mark was an active member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Woodstock, Virginia serving in the choir.



He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 9002 Woodstock, Assembly 1883 Winchester, Virginia.



Mark enjoyed kayaking on the Shenandoah River, outdoors, good times with his family, woodworking and traveling.



Viewing services will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664.



The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, Virginia 22664 with celebration of life to follow.



Final burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne, Massachusetts at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 315 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664; The Knights of Columbus Council 9002, P.O. Box 244, Woodstock, VA 22664; or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Labadie.



