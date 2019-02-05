Matthew Gabriel Haley, 43, of New Market, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home.
Matthew was born February 19, 1975, the son of the late Carroll Cawood Haley.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Haley.
Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Durotolu Elegbede Haley of New Market; his mother, Alice Myers Haley of Maryland; a brother, Eugene Haley of New Market; his father and mother-in-law; sisters and brothers-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service beginning at 12 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kelley Coffelt officiating.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 5, 2019