Mattie Pearl Heishman, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held Saturday February 9 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Major Cal Clatterbuck officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett's Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.



Mattie was born September 28, 1944, daughter of the late Gilbert Jackson Clatterbuck and Virginia Clarice Laing Clatterbuck.



She was married to the late Robert Edgar Heishman Sr. for 47 years before his death in 2008.



Mattie is survived by four children, Donna Heishman Clark and husband Thomas C. Clark Jr., Teresa Lynn Shiflett and husband William L. Shiflett, Kimberly Dawn Ritenour and husband Anthony Wade Ritenour, and Robert Edgar Heishman and wife Alysa Heishman, all of Front Royal; nine grandchildren, Christopher Boozer and wife Elizabeth, along with their children Lyndsey, Tyler, and Caylee all of Jacksonville, Florida, Savannah Boozer and her husband Chris Hendrix of Front Royal and their children Brooklyn and Christopher, Anthony Ritenour and his son Branson, Samantha Ritenour Heflin and her children Montana and Ramsey of Front Royal, and Robbie, Zachary, Gregory, Brittany, Lorelei Heishman and Natalie Loy, all of Front Royal.



Mattie is also survived by brothers, Faron Clatterbuck of Front Royal, Maj. Cal Clatterbuck of Conway, South Carolina, and Luther Laing and William Clatterbuck, both of Front Royal; and sisters, Ada Baker of Cross Junction, Mollie Clatterbuck of Clearbrook, Barbara Henry of Stephens City, Nellie Oakes of Reliance, and Gail Henry of Front Royal



Pallbearers will be Anthony Wade Ritenour II, Chris Boozer, Chris Hendrix, Robbie Heishman, Thomas Clark Jr. and Robert E. Heishman Jr.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 8 at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



