Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Lou "Betty" (Meadows) Robinson. View Sign



Mildred Lou "Betty" Robinson, 76, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away February 3, 2019 at her home.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 9 at 5 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Meadows officiating.



Inurnment is tentatively set for May 4, 2019 in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.



Betty was born March 17, 1942 in Beckley, West Virginia, daughter of the late Edra Meadows and Mary Margaret Akers Meadows.



She retired after many dedicated years from the Fairfax County School System and then went on to work for I.A.C. in Strasburg.



She was married to the late Bedford Franklin Robinson.



Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn Peterson of Front Royal and Paula Manning and husband James Manning of Warren County; one brother, the Rev. Wayne Meadows of Roanoke; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dale Robinson; two brothers, Junior Dale Meadows and Melvin Edra Meadows; and son-in-law, Alvan Bud Peterson.



The family will receive friends 4-5 p.m. Saturday, February 9 at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Sign the Guest Book at Mildred Lou "Betty" Robinson, 76, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away February 3, 2019 at her home.A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 9 at 5 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Meadows officiating.Inurnment is tentatively set for May 4, 2019 in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.Betty was born March 17, 1942 in Beckley, West Virginia, daughter of the late Edra Meadows and Mary Margaret Akers Meadows.She retired after many dedicated years from the Fairfax County School System and then went on to work for I.A.C. in Strasburg.She was married to the late Bedford Franklin Robinson.Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn Peterson of Front Royal and Paula Manning and husband James Manning of Warren County; one brother, the Rev. Wayne Meadows of Roanoke; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dale Robinson; two brothers, Junior Dale Meadows and Melvin Edra Meadows; and son-in-law, Alvan Bud Peterson.The family will receive friends 4-5 p.m. Saturday, February 9 at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Maddox Funeral Home

105 West Main Street

Front Royal , VA 22630

540-635-2773 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close