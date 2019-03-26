|
Milton Wilford Frame, 76, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, while under the loving care of staff at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held Thursday March 28 at 2 p.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Milton was born August 16, 1942 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Wilford George and Beatrice Mathews Frame.
He was a 1960 graduate of John S. Mosby and retired after 37 years with the U.S. Government White House Carpenter Shop.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Jones Frame of Browntown, Virginia; sister-in-law, Cynthia Bayliss Frame of Browntown, Virginia; brother-in-law, Thomas E. Jones (Patsy) of Front Royal, Virginia; mother-in-law, Betty Robinson Morris of Front Royal, Virginia; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Browntown Baptist Church, 12 Browntown Road, Browntown, VA 22610 or to the Browntown Community Center Association (BCCA), 96 Browntown Road, Browntown, VA 22610.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
