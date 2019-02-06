|
Nellie Ann Barb, 87, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Life Care Center in New Market.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock. Pastor Phil Speicher will officiate.
Mrs. Barb was born January 26, 1932 in Shenandoah County, daughter of the late Virgil and Bernice George Seal.
She was a 1949 graduate of Edinburg High School and a member of Crossroads Church.
She worked for Henry Holler in the Poultry Plant for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Everette Barb.
She was a cherished and beloved neighbor of Phil and Grace Speicher.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Crossroads Church, P.O. Box 199, Basye, VA 22810.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 6, 2019