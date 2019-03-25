Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nolan Clyne Barnes. View Sign



Our loving father, Nolan Clyne Barnes, of Homestead Dr., Luray, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his family's love.



Dad was born to Albert Allen Barnes and Miriam Kern Barnes on December 20, 1942 in Coffee County, Waverly, Kansas.



Nolan married Juanita Virginia Graves, his "Brown Eyes" and the love of his life on November 30, 1963. Our precious momma, Juanita, preceded him in death in 2006.



Dad treasured his family and is survived by his two daughters "my girls", Teresa Hull and Teri Barnes both of Luray and his "sons", Teresa's husband David Hull and his nephew, Mark Barnes of Luray. He had two grandchildren, "my boy" Zach Hull and "my girl" Megan Barnes whom he loved dearly.



He loved his six siblings of which he shared much love and lots and lots of laughter. Surviving siblings are Marlene Spitler, Lola Somers, Janice Good, and Allen Barnes, all of Luray. Albert Dwight Barnes and Neal Edgar Barnes are deceased. He loved his 19 nieces and nephews, and his 26 great nieces and nephews.



Dad was an active Christian, a member of the Luray Church of Christ, and loved his brothers and sisters in Christ. He was a man that was always there for his family, friends, and anyone he would meet. He was a true role model for all, always living by the Golden Rule, giving to others and caring for others.



Dad was known for his love of laughter and always finding joy. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and attending and participating in car shows. Dad loved game nights playing cards with family and friends. Dad also had many true friends with whom he enjoyed great times. He enjoyed his McDonald's breakfast gang and the sweet team there that was so kind to him. Dad also looked forward to all of his family travels "back out west" to see extended family and friends in Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado.



Dad was a most loving father, devoted family man, sweet, kind, and gentle man full of wisdom. We will hold him in our hearts until we are together again. He will always and forever be loved and missed.



A memorial service, celebration of our love for Nolan, will be held for family and friends at a later date. The family requests Memorial Contributions be made to the Luray Church of Christ, P.O. Box 63, Luray, VA 22835 or to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort:

in lieu of sending flowers.



187 E. Main Street

Luray , VA 22835

Funeral Home

187 E. Main Street

Luray , VA 22835

(540) 743-5747

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 25, 2019

