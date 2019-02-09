Paul Carroll Orndorff, 82, of Maurertown, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Paul was born June 18, 1936 in Zepp, Virginia, the son of the late Clyde Carroll Orndorff and Bertha Esther Orndorff.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Davis Orndorff; a sister, Emma Lee Bauserman; the mother of his children, Sandra Woods Orndorff; and companion, Yvonne Webster.
Paul is survived by two daughters, Neva Lynn McClellan and Paula D. Orndorff; a son, William L. Orndorff and wife Susan; four grandchildren, Marissa L. Orndorff Acosta and husband Diego, Zachary W. Orndorff, Joshua T. Orndorff, and Rachel L. McClellan; a great granddaughter, Jossalyn I. Acosta; two special friends, David Webster and Tammy Fravel; and canine companion, Pattycake.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Creek Christian Church with Pastor Wayne Racey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
