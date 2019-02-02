|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph C. Walker.
Ralph C. Walker, 92, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 in Maryland.
Services will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. The Reverend William R. Ballance will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted at the graveside. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Ralph was born October 18, 1926 in Virginia. He was the son of the late Carl and Lena Coffman Walker.
After graduating from Roanoke College, he had a career in sales working many years with Sears.
He served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eldena Walker; two brothers, William and Herbert Walker; and a half sister, Catherine Walker Shipp.
Ralph is survived by a son, Michael Walker of Lake Ridge, Virginia; a daughter, Debra Hazlett and husband Paul of Frederick, Maryland; three grandsons, Paul, Matthew and Benjamin Hazlett; a sister, Shirley Seal of Woodstock; and a brother, Elvin Walker of Woodstock.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 2, 2019