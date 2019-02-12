Obituary Guest Book View Sign



On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, a wonderful man was unexpectedly taken from his wife, family, and friends. At the time of his death, Raymond A. Rudy III of Yorktown, Virginia was snow-birding at his "happy place" in Safety Harbor, Florida with the love of his life, Ann, with whom he shared 22 years of marriage, love, and memories.



Born September 8, 1952 in New Market, Virginia, Raymond lived the past 43 years of life in Hampton Roads.



Predeceased are his parents, Raymond A. Rudy Jr. and Dorothy (Beaver) Sites; and his brother, Carroll M. Rudy.



In his legacy, he leaves behind his wife, Ann; his daughter, Dawn Coggins and her husband Stan of Glen Allen, Virginia; his daughter, Aimee and her partner Jessica Caudillo of Groveland, Florida; his son, Raymond A. Rudy IV of Portsmouth, Virginia; his step-daughter, Kelly Semeyn of Douglas, Georgia; his step-daughter, Kristin Goddard and her husband Kurt of Roanoke, Virginia; and four grandchildren, Briana Coggins, Hannah and Brett Lindsey, and Jake Goddard. In addition, Raymond is survived by his brother, Roger and Roger's husband Joseph Lewis of Mt. Jackson, Virginia; his brother, Wayne of Woodstock, Virginia; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a large, close-knit circle of special friends.



Raymond developed strong bonds during his 33 years of service at Newport News Shipbuilding, from which he retired in 2010.



Ray always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. His humor will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him.



Ray, as he was known to family and friends, enjoyed restoring vintage jukeboxes and pinball machines. He also took great joy in creating an elaborate Christmas light display in his "tacky woods" ­ a holiday spectacle enjoyed by family, friends, neighbors, and residents from all across the area.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Raymond's name to The , 4669 S. Boulevard, Suite 110, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.



Memorial service arrangements are incomplete at this time.



