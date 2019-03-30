Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Albert "Dickie" "Daddy Bo" Bowman Sr.. View Sign



In loving memory of Richard Albert Bowman Sr., who passed away March 20, 2019 in South Hill, VA.



He was born September 8, 1946 in Edinburg, VA, son of Kenneth Bowman and Dorothy Kibler.



He is survived by his children, Rick, Brian, Willow and Marty; and his grandchildren, Addison, Audrey and Bryleigh.



He was a retired Staff Sargent from 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry, 29th Division. He was also a Vietnam Veteran.



A memorial service and meal will be held 1-3 p.m. April 6, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church, 408 Stoney Creek Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.



Donations will be most appreciated and may be given to the family at the memorial service.



"Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards". - Soren Kierkegaard.



Sign the Guest Book at In loving memory of Richard Albert Bowman Sr., who passed away March 20, 2019 in South Hill, VA.He was born September 8, 1946 in Edinburg, VA, son of Kenneth Bowman and Dorothy Kibler.He is survived by his children, Rick, Brian, Willow and Marty; and his grandchildren, Addison, Audrey and Bryleigh.He was a retired Staff Sargent from 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry, 29th Division. He was also a Vietnam Veteran.A memorial service and meal will be held 1-3 p.m. April 6, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church, 408 Stoney Creek Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.Donations will be most appreciated and may be given to the family at the memorial service."Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards". - Soren Kierkegaard.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close