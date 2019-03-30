|
In loving memory of Richard Albert Bowman Sr., who passed away March 20, 2019 in South Hill, VA.
He was born September 8, 1946 in Edinburg, VA, son of Kenneth Bowman and Dorothy Kibler.
He is survived by his children, Rick, Brian, Willow and Marty; and his grandchildren, Addison, Audrey and Bryleigh.
He was a retired Staff Sargent from 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry, 29th Division. He was also a Vietnam Veteran.
A memorial service and meal will be held 1-3 p.m. April 6, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church, 408 Stoney Creek Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Donations will be most appreciated and may be given to the family at the memorial service.
"Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards". - Soren Kierkegaard.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 30, 2019