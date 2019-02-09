Richard Karl "Rick" Taylor, 64, of Middletown, VA, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 31, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Gathering for Rick will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Wayside Inn in Middletown, VA.
Rick was born June 11, 1954 in Washington, D.C., son of George C. Taylor Jr. and Mary Virginia "Ginger" (Lee) Taylor of Strasburg, VA.
After serving four years in the United States Navy, Rick spent most of his career in the culinary industry. For the past 10 years, he faithfully served the Christendom College community as a sous chef and was beloved by all students and staff there.
Rick will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his witty sense of humor, his talents in a kitchen, his heart of gold, and for his love of animals and of course, The Three Stooges.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcella White of Fernley, Nevada; his mother, Ginger; his sister, Ellen Sandy and her husband Kenny; and his niece, Jennifer Sandy Cooper along with her husband Titus and daughter Margaret.
He was preceded in death by his father, George.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173 Woodstock, VA 22664.
