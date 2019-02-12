Robbie Elizabeth Ratliff, 72, of Front Royal, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Center surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 13 at Maddox Funeral Home.
Robbie was born November 29, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Harry Wilson "Jack" Richardson and Marjorie Elizabeth Russell Richardson.
She worked in the deli for Martin's Grocery Store in Front Royal for many years.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Silas "Butch" Ratliff; two daughters, Kim Trail and Misty Kuser, both of Front Royal; one son, James Ferguson of Front Royal; grandchildren, Mandy Robinson, Tyler Kuser, James Kuser, Dennis Hawes, Andy Jenkins, Stephen Jenkins, Matthew Ferguson, Angie Ferguson and Nicole Clatterbuck; one brother, William Richardson of West Virginia; and one sister, Kathy Sealock of Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Donald Ferguson; and sister, Julie Lee Winterstein.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for their excellent care.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 12, 2019