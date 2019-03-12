Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alvin "Bob" Davies. View Sign



Mr. Robert Alvin Davies passed away March 1, 2019 in Wilmington, NC after a courageous battle with metastasized prostate cancer.



He was born November 24, 1952 in Winchester, VA. He was the son of Charles Walton and Eleanor Morgan Davies.



Bob earned his BA in English from Roanoke College. Bob was the Chair of the English Department at Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA where he taught English for the last 24 years. Literature, reading, classical music, the school and, most of all, his students were his great passions.



Bob received many awards for his teaching including the prestigious "Educator of Distinction Award" presented by Dr. Claes Nobel of the National Honor Society of High School Scholars.



"He was as kind as he was literate, as blessed with humor as he was demanding of his students' best performance," said General David Wesley, President of Randolph Macon Academy.



Survivors include his brothers, Charles W. Davies Jr. (Janie), Scott E. Davies (Michelle), and Stuart L. Davies; his sister, Joy Davies Delano (Bob); and nine nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 23 at 2 p.m. at the Randolph Macon Academy Chapel followed by a gathering for friends and family in the President's Library.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Randolph Macon Academy, 200 Academy Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630 where a scholarship is being established in Bob's memory.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 12, 2019

