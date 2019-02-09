Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Mandley Sr.. View Sign



Robert Lee Mandley Sr., 71, of Edinburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019.



Beloved husband and father, Robert was born in Warrenton, Virginia on October 27, 1947.



Robert is survived by his loving wife Bonnie, of 44 years, along with three children, Tracy L. Tuttle of High Point, NC, Robert L. Mandley Jr. of Crosby, PA, and Angela L. Horn of Maurertown, VA. Robert is also survived by seven grandchildren, Cody Tingler, James Horn, Seth Horn, Dakota Mandley, Brooke Mandley, Hannah Mandley, and Emily Mandley; and one brother, Frank Mandley of Fredericksburg, VA.



Graveside services will be held at Sunset View Memorial Gardens on Saturday, February 16 at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Robert's name to the , 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.



Robert was greatly loved and is now pain free, rejoicing in Heaven with his family and friends that have preceded him in death. He will be missed very much but will forever live on in our hearts.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



