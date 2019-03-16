Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Cole Jordan. View Sign



Ronald Cole Jordan, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, March 14 (Pi Day), 2019 at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Virginia, under the Palliative Care Unit.



He was born September 17, 1938 in Front Royal, Virginia. He was the son of L.W. and Erma Jordan.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal. The family will receive friends at 11:30 a.m. at the cemetery.



He was preceded in death by his parents as well as the mother of his two daughters, Nancy Critzer Jordan, and the love of his life, his second wife Brenda Sullivan Jordan.



He is survived by his daughters, Jenee Libby of Scottsville, Virginia and Tonya Jordan-Pharr (Randall) of Richmond, Virginia; two grandsons, Aaron and Miles Pharr of Richmond, Virginia; a brother, James B. Jordan (June Jeffries) of Winchester, Virginia; a niece, Andrea Jordan (Lisa Forelli) of Leesburg, Virginia; a nephew, Jamie Jordan of Warrenton, Virginia; a sister, Judy Jordan Maguire (Scott Mason) of Front Royal, Virginia; two nieces, Kelly Maguire Trask (Ed) of Richmond, Virginia and Jenny Maguire (Tom Butler) of Beacon, New York; a beloved aunt, Elizabeth Fultz; and cousins, Mark Fultz and Tommy Fultz of Front Royal, Virginia, and Donna DeSimones of Pompano Beach, Florida. Ronnie said, "All- whose influences have been instrumental to my joy of life"!



He was president of the Class of 1956 at Warren County High School and graduated from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.



Drafted, he was an armed forces veteran, a published poet- creating the book, âSprinklingsã, and also a member of Mensa.



Retired from the City of Richmond, Virginia Information Technology Services, he then happily returned with his wife Brenda to their new home in Front Royal located near the Shenandoah River in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorials of Ron Jordan's may be sent to the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Palliative Care Unit, 510 Butler Avenue, Martinsburg, WV, 25405, in order to ensure comfortable care to all veterans by the amazing staff and doctors for their service.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



