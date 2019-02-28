Ronald Lee Buracker Jr., "Stinky", 34, passed away February 18, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Ronald was born January 16, 1985 to Ronald Lee Buracker Sr and Debbie (Buracker) Vorous.
A 2003 graduate of Warren County High School, Ronald enjoyed life to the fullest. He never met anyone who didn't become his friend. He would do anything for anyone at any time.
After high school, Ronald was employed by the Warren County Sheriff's Department where he spent many years working in the jail.
Ronald was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan. He was also a longtime fan of WWF. He enjoyed having the time to go to games and wrestling matches with his friends.
Ronald is preceded in death by both parents
Ronald is survived by his brother, Larry Fox (Soltana) of Strasburg; sisters, Trixy Buracker Suber (David) and April Buracker of Chilihowie, Virginia; step father, Robert "Dugie" Vorous of Boyce; a nephew, Derek Fox of Strasburg; and a niece, Cerah Fox of Strasburg. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends; and his beloved cat, Taco.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. March 9, 2019 at Front Royal Church of the Nazarene. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up to help with funeral costs.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
