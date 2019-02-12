Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Florence (Wiedenhoeft) Schillinger. View Sign



Ruth Florence Wiedenhoeft Schillinger, 99, passed away peacefully at Evergreen Health and Rehab in Winchester on February 7, 2019.



Ruth was born October 28, 1919, to Arthur and Katherine Wiedenhoeft in Chicago and grew up in a predominantly German immigrant neighborhood.



In 1938 Ruth married John Fry Schillinger, whose father emigrated to America in 1887. In 1941 the couple moved to Aledo, IL, where John became agency manager of Country Life Insurance Co.



In 1956, they moved to a new farm home in Viola IL. John and son, Jack converted half of the farm's 80 acres into a Christmas tree farm and began raising Suffolk sheep, while Ruth opened a flower and gift shop and served as president of the Mercer Co. Library board.



After the deaths of her husband and daughter, Jill, a lifelong quadriplegic, Ruth moved to Strasburg in 2000 to be near her son, Jack and his wife Elisabeth.



A family memorial service celebrating Ruth's life will be held this spring.



Donations in her name may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.



